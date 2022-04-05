Consultation extended over ‘centralisation’ of nuclear medicine service
Plans to centralise the service in Lincoln, and possibly Boston
The public consultation on the future of nuclear medicine has been extended by two weeks as United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust looks to centralise the service just in Lincoln, or in Boston too.
Nuclear medicine services are used by 2,500 patients per year in Lincolnshire for up to 20 types of specialist tests, from Parkinson’s disease to delayed gastric emptying. At United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) the most common tests performed are bone scans and heart scans.
ULHT plans to close the nuclear medicine service in Grantham and the following two options were developed by hospital clinicians, and shaped by patient representatives:
- Option 1 – centralisation of the service at Lincoln County Hospital
- Option 2 – centralisation of the service at two sites – Lincoln County Hospital and Boston Pilgrim
The service has long faced challenges around staffing, ageing equipment and sustainability, so a public consultation was launched into its future.
The public consultation was due to end on Monday, May 23, 2022. However, it has now been extended until Monday, June 6 due to the ongoing local election purdah period. This will ensure that everyone has the opportunity to give their views as part of the consultation process.
Staff, patients and the public of Lincolnshire are invited to take part in the consultation, ahead of a decision being made about the future of the service later this year. Feedback can also be provided by filling in this survey.
Extending the public consultation has also allowed the trust to put on some additional face-to-face consultation events for those who would prefer that method for giving their feedback.
Face-to-face events have been scheduled on the following dates, but places must be booked in advance:
- Boston College, Spalding Campus, Red Lion Street, Spalding – Tuesday, May 10 (10.30am-11.30am)
- Jubilee Church Life Centre, London Road, Grantham – Monday, May 23 (11am-12pm)
- North Shore Hotel, North Shore Road, Skegness – Tuesday, May 31 (10am-11am)
People can also attend one of the virtual consultation events on Microsoft Teams on the below dates:
- Wednesday, April 13 – 6.30pm-7.30pm
- Tuesday, May 3 – 3pm-4pm