Deadline day for nominations in the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards 2022
Nominations close today!
Due to demand nominations in the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards will close at midnight today, Monday April 25.
The event is organised by Stonebow Media, publishers of The Lincolnite, to celebrate the best businesses in Greater Lincolnshire.
The headline sponsors making the awards possible are the University of Lincoln Enterprise & Research department.
Ten categories are now open for nominations with a judging lunch scheduled for April 27.
The awards ceremony will be held at the Engine Shed on May 26, and will be hosted by Lincoln actor and TV personality Colin McFarlane.
Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards categories:
- SME of the Year — Sponsored by University of Lincoln Research & Enterprise
- Family Business of the Year — Sponsored by Wright Vigar
- Exporter/International Business of the Year — Sponsored by Duncan & Toplis
- Business Innovation/Innovator of the Year — Sponsored by Productivity Programme
- Agri-Food Business of the Year – Sponsored by Business Lincolnshire
- Charitable Business of the Year — Sponsored by Ringrose Law
- Environmental/Sustainable Business of the Year — Sponsored by Lincoln Minster School
- Rising Star of the Year — Sponsored by University of Lincoln Research & Enterprise
- Business Leader of the Year — Sponsored by Lincoln Science & Innovation Park
- Business of the Year — Sponsored by Productivity Programme
Visit the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards website to see all the categories, sponsors and judges.