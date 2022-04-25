Three beach huts damaged in Sutton on Sea blaze
Fire broke out late last night
Three beach huts have been damaged in a fire at Sutton on Sea late last night.
Crews from Mablethorpe and Alford were called to Central Promenade at 10.24pm to a report of a fire.
The blaze caused fire damage to three chalets and was extinguished with two hose reels, one main jet, one thermal imaging camera and two dragon lamps.
