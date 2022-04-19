Fire destroys caravan near Gainsborough

A touring caravan was destroyed by a fire near Gainsborough which was caused by an electrical fault with its charging point.

Both fire appliances from Gainsborough Fire Station attended the scene of the fire on Willingham Road in Lea at 11.56pm on Easter Monday, April 18.

Severe fire damage was caused to 100% of the caravan and garden fence, but fortunately there were no reported injuries.

The fire also caused heat damage to the front of a shed.