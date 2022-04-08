Freedom of the City Parade for RAF Scampton and Waddington
Visitors are encouraged to celebrate alongside personnel
Around 100 personnel from two local RAF bases will march through Lincoln later this month for a Freedom of the City Parade.
RAF Scampton and RAF Waddington will exercise their Freedom of the City for the first time since 2019, from 11.30am on Friday, April 22. RAF Scampton was granted freedom of the city in 1993, while RAF Waddington has held the honour since 1959.
From 11.30am, personnel from the bases will march from St Martin’s Square, down Lincoln High Street to the war memorial.
At the war memorial they will be greeted by the town crier, who will perform a dedicated commemoration cry to both RAF stations.
As part of the event, the march will celebrate Lincoln’s strong ties with the Royal Air Force, with a special flypast also scheduled to take place.
