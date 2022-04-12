Grieving couple create Baby Rainbow Memorial Garden in Scunthorpe

Ben House’s journey through the ranks of football saw him take the bold step to non-league in order to get playing time, earning him a move to Lincoln City in League One, where he hopes to take his game to the next level.

The striker, 22, started as an academy graduate at Championship side Reading, going on loan to Swindon Town and Dagenham and Redbridge before joining Eastleigh in the National League on a permanent deal in 2020.

He found the net 15 times for Eastleigh and attracted plenty of attention from clubs across the EFL, but it was Lincoln City in League One who managed to get the deal done in January 2022.

Imps manager Michael Appleton said House had “excellent attributes” and that he could be a real future star for the club. He has made three substitute appearances for Lincoln so far, and will be hoping to kick on in the coming months and years.

The Lincolnite reporter Ellis Karran went to catch up with the 22-year-old striker at Lincoln City’s training ground last week, and it wasn’t your typical football interview.

The thing I always found with interviews within the realms of football, was that the same questions were being asked and the same answers were being given, so I wanted to try something a bit different.

We asked Ben a series of quick fire questions, varying from what he watches on Netflix, who would be the most fun on a night out in the Lincoln squad, and whether he’d prefer to have feet for hands or hands for feet.

E: So Ben, thank you for agreeing to this with us, how have you dealt with the move from non-league to League One so far?

BH: It’s a big move for me personally and for my career. It’s been tough at times because when you come to a new club you want to play right away but that obviously hasn’t been the case. It’s so quick, you feel like you’re almost unfit because of the pace of the game. Luckily the lads have been brilliant and I’ve settled in really well.

E: How have you found the city itself?

BH: I haven’t been out much to be fair, I walked around the cathedral and the castle, that was really nice – I was surprised by how big the cathedral was!

E: What is your favourite film?

BH: Guardians of the Galaxy is decent, any of the Marvel films are good too, The Longest Ride, I like that as well, don’t mind a bit of romance.

E: Coronation Street or EastEnders?

BH: Oh neither! Can’t stand any of the soap operas.

E: Last series you binged on Netflix?

BH: Pieces of Her. Smashed that out, ended on a cliffhanger but I loved it.

E: Best series on Netflix?

BH: Probably Designated Survivor. I enjoyed that the most, even though it drags a bit and things get a bit silly, I just wanted to keep on watching it.

E: With your rise from non-league, obviously there’s going to be a film about you at some stage. Who would you like to play Ben House in the movie of your life?

BH: I have no idea! *Laughs* that is a tough question, Tom Holland maybe? I’d take that.

E: Messi or Ronaldo?

BH: Messi. If you say Ronaldo then I don’t believe that you know football. Messi is so naturally gifted, Ronaldo has built himself up to become who he is, which is impressive, but because Messi is so natural he has to be the best.

E: The Rock or Stone Cold Steve Austin?

BH: Who’s that?

E: Are you not a WWE guy?

BH: No haha! I’ll go with The Rock.

E: What was the last song you listened to?

BH: She Knows by J. Cole.

E: Is that the kind of music played in the changing room?

BH: To be fair, no, there’s a good mix, on a match day especially. I think the kitman has been playing the music recently, I could never do that – too much pressure.

E: What was your first car?

BH: Vauxhall Corsa.

E: Tea or coffee?

BH: Green tea, that is tough though because I love coffee, but I have so many green teas a day.

E: What would your last meal be?

BH: What, if I was to die?

E: Well, I didn’t want to turn it bleak…

BH: Haha! Well I’m a veggie now, I’m enjoying it, I don’t miss meat at all which is surprising because I used to be the biggest meat eater. I’d go for the imitator wrap from Nando’s, enjoy that. With the butternut squash and quinoa salad.

E: If you could have a superpower what would it be?

BH: Probably to read people’s minds, people are so unpredictable you don’t know what they’re thinking!

E: Would you rather have feet for hands or hands for feet?

BH: Right let me process that one for a minute, I am baffled! *Proceeds to stare at his hands and feet, picturing what it would be like* Oh, hands for feet 100%, better control of the ball. I just can’t imagine running around with feet on your arms.

E: When you arrived at Lincoln, did you have to do an initiation song?

BH: I did, so, nobody is going to know it, but it’s One Man Can Change The World by Big Sean.

E: I know that song.

BH: Do you actually?! Are you joking with me? Because nobody in the changing room knew it and I was like ‘come on, surely!’ I knew most of the words so decided to do that, I rapped for a bit before the boys started laughing at me.

E: Not even a standing ovation?

BH: Nah they were just laughing! I was just up there rapping and you know when you know a song and you just can’t help but sing it? I do it on microphone (on PlayStation) all the time with my boys and they’re like ‘Ben shut up’.

E: Is hip-hop your favourite genre then?

BH: Yeah people like J. Cole and Drake are the best at it because they can flow well, you actually understand the words they’re saying unlike this proper rap stuff where you don’t have a Scooby!

E: If you were to have a night out with three Lincoln teammates, who would they be?

BH: I don’t drink so I’d have to go with people that are fun. Chris Maguire, hilarious. You know what, I might even take Lasse (Sorensen), he’d be class too, and I’d take Jordan Wright, we’d have a good laugh.

E: Who has the best, and worst if you like, fashion sense at the club?

I like Morg’s (Whittaker) fashion, just like loose fit clothes, that’s my kind of vibe, whatever you’re comfy in! I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone dress badly yet.

E: Have you been recognised in the area yet?

BH: I get loads of stares but I don’t know if they’re looking at me because I’m weird or if they know me, but no, I haven’t been approached yet. It happens so much that surely they have an idea, but I don’t think I’m known enough for that yet.

E: Tell me your favourite joke.

BH: Okay, this is terrible but I’m just going to tell you it anyway: What did the hat say to the other hat? You wait here and I’ll go on ahead.

E: If you were to give any advice to a young footballer, what would it be?

BH: Whenever anyone asks me that now I just get flashbacks to when I was at Aldershot and I said in this interview ‘just keep going’ about five times, my family ripped me for ages about it. But literally, just keep working hard and get your head down, do extras, you can always improve yourself.