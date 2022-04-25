Grim disovery in Grimsby as dead sheep found dumped in Lidl bag

The remains of a dead sheep have been illegally dumped in a Lidl bag outside a Grimsby tip at the weekend.

Staff made the grim discovery as they went to clear a pile of fly-tipped waste from near the entrance to the Grimsby Community Recycling Centre in Gilbey Road.

North East Lincolnshire Council is now reviewing CCTV footage and checking the waste for other evidence. The find has also been reported to the police.

This weekend’s incident follows several other fly-tips carried out in Grimsby over the Easter weekend.

Fly-tippers dumped rubbish at locations including Fisherman’s Wharf, Farndale Way, Abbey Road, Roberts Street and the entrance to the Community Recycling Centre in Gilbey Road.

They left items such as furniture, a buggy, a lamp and bags full of household waste.

Street cleansing staff from the council cleared up the mess last week and enforcement officers are investigating the incidents.

At Fisherman’s Wharf, fly-tippers dumped loads of soil into one of the recycling bins. This left the bin so heavy that it could not be lifted by the vehicle used to empty it.

The council says it is an unnecessary expense to clear the site and dispose of the rubbish.

A North East Lincolnshire Council spokesperson said: “We need your help to track down the people responsible for illegally dumping this rubbish.

“Fly-tipping makes the area look a mess and harms wildlife. If you know who did this, please get in touch.

“People can help prevent fly-tipping by checking the credentials of anyone they pay to take away their waste.”

Fly-tipping is a crime anyone who is caught risks a £400 fixed penalty notice or being taken to court.

If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area or recognise the waste that was dumped, report it here or call 01472 326300.