In pictures: Over 100 compete in Hasler Series canoe races in Lincoln

Lincoln Canoe Club was proud to host the latest races in the Hasler series on Sunday with 107 competitors taking part from 12 clubs across the East Midlands, and even one from Reading.

The kayak marathon race is held each year and paddlers of all ages and abilities compete in long distance races over four, eight, and 12 miles.

The race started and finished on the Brayford Pool and then proceeded up the Fosse and Witham.

All the clubs participating can earn points that lead to qualification for a national final later in the year.

The Hasler series has been competed since 1957 and is named after ‘Blondie’ Hasler, one of the cockleshell heroes from World War II.

This year’s race included 34 paddlers from Lincoln Canoe Club, which has been running for more than 60 years and is based on Brayford Wharf South in front of the university’s Minerva building.

There was plenty of success for Lincoln Canoe Club on the day, including Lewis Andrews who finished first in the Division 4 race. Matt Oliver (Division 3), Mollie Warburton (Division 5), and Brian Wardell (Division 8) all finished second in their respective races, while Claire Lambert (Division 8) secured third place in her division.

There was also a separate tournament held on the day called the Jeff Sanders Trophy for under-14 racers just starting out in the sport. Success for Lincoln included second place for Toby Carpenter (Division B) and third for Luca Nadal (Division C).

Event organiser and Lincoln Canoe Club member Ray Simmons told The Lincolnite: “It went very well and it was a very successful day. The results still need to be ratified by British Canoeing, but it is looking like an overall Lincoln win which is great for the club.”

Lincoln Canoe Club will also be competing in the National Short-Course Marathon Championships in Peterborough on Saturday, April 30 before travelling to the next Hasler series race in Worcester the weekend after.

See more of our photo gallery below: