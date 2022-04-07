Kenyan acrobats who have performed for Pope Francis and the Queen coming to Lincoln

Bringing the energy of an African circus to the UK

A unique Blues Brothers tribute act in the form of an acrobatic Kenyan dance troupe will be performing at the New Theatre Royal in Lincoln this year, having previously done shows for the Royal Family and Pope Francis.

The Black Blues Brothers are a group of Kenyan acrobats who perform an energetic tribute to the cult 80s movie The Blues Brothers, demonstrating strength, agility and comedic timing on stage.

The stage is set in a nightclub reminiscent to New York’s famous Cotton Club, with a vintage radio playing nostalgic hits as a backing for the acrobatic performances – from towers of chairs to fire-laced limbo routines and seemingly impossible human pyramids.

The Black Blues Brothers gained their experience at the Sarakasi Trust, a charity in Nairobi that empowers artists by equipping them with the tools to manage their craft and career. The support system is designed to promote East African culture.

Since emerging from the trust, the group have performed at the Vatican for Pope Francis, who described them as “artisans of beauty”, as well as for the Royal Family at the Royal Variety Show and they’ve completed a sell-out show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The acrobatic troupe will now be touring the UK later this year, bringing the energy of the African circus to Lincoln’s New Theatre Royal on September 7.

Tickets cost £29.50 for stall and circle seats, and you can book them from the New Theatre Royal website. Visit the Black Blues Brothers’ page for more information and tour dates.