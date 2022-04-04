Lincoln man, 37, faces six rape charges

An accident hotspot on the A52 is among two roads to get a new speed limit while a local school will get new traffic safety measures next week.

Lincolnshire County Council’s Planning and Regulation Committee will next Monday be asked to vote to reduce the 60mph national speed limit to 40mph on the A52 junction at Somerby, Londonthorpe and Harrowby with the B6403 High Dyke.

A report by the council said there had been concerns from Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership regarding the collision statistics along the stretch of the road.

“Despite the presence of vehicle activated signage warning drivers on their approach to the junction, six reported injury accidents have been recorded here over the last five years, four of which occurred at the junction,” said the report.

The report outlined that despite a lack of development along the road to justify a speed limit the accident rate alone was sufficient to justify the new limit.

“It is anticipated that road safety along this section of the A52 and at its junction with the B6043 will be improved should this new speed limit be introduced.”

Councillors will also be asked to approve a request to reduce a 40mph speed limit on Mill Green Road in Pinchbeck to 30mph due to the number of homes now built along the road.

If approved by members, both new speed limits will go to consultation.

Elsewhere, new restrictions will be brought in around Manor Farm Academy in North Hykeham.

The county council consulted on changes including no waiting at any time restrictions at the nearby junctions of Tiber Road and Newark Road and Claudius Road and Mill Lane, as well as in the vicinity of the school.

If approved there would be mandatory school ‘keep clear’ markings and a 24-hour bus stop clearway created.

Objectors to the plans have raised concerns about the loss of on street parking and said existing parking in the area actually obstructed visibility and therefore slowed traffic flow.

They also had concerns the new rules would devalue their properties and displace parking elsewhere in the estate.

However, a report before councillors said: “The proposed restrictions are the minimum required to achieve the aims of the scheme: to facilitate safe traffic movements at each entry point into Manor Farm estate, and to improve safety for children and protect access to the bus stop in the vicinity of the school.

“Although some residents will lose the ability to park outside their properties, all are provided with off street parking to the rear of their properties and the remainder of the estate is not subject to restrictions so will be available for on street parking.”

Councillors will be asked to overrule the objections so the plans can go ahead.