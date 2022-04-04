Lincoln man, 37, faces six rape charges
He will return to court later this month
A 37-year-old man from Lincoln will face multiple charges when he returns to court later this month, including six counts of raping a woman.
The alleged offences reportedly happened in Lincoln between May 2013 and May 2017. No pleas were entered when Edward Beisly, of Barkston Gardens, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, March 31.
In addition to the six counts of rape, Mr Beisly also faced a charge of engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour in an intimate/family relationship, as well as two counts of assault/ill treat/neglect/abandon of a child.
Mr Beisly was granted unconditional bail ahead of the next hearing. He is scheduled to appear at Lincoln Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing at 10am on Thursday, April 28.