Teenage boy arrested over Market Rasen serious assault
A man was left with a serious head injury
A second male, aged 16, has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after an incident in Market Rasen.
Both he, and the 20-year-old arrested yesterday, have been released on Police bail pending further enquiries.
Both were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily.
The victim remains in hospital.
Original release, 2 April: One man has been arrested and one man remains in hospital today after a serious assault last night in Market Rasen.
Officers were called to Union Street at just after 9 pm on 1 April. A man had received an injury to his head which is described as serious but not thought life threatening.
A 20-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.
We would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with information relevant to the investigation. We would also urge anyone with dash cam or mobile phone footage to get in touch. Please contact us in one of the following ways:
Call 101, quoting incident 420 of 1 April.
Email [email protected] putting “Incident 420 of 1 April” in the subject line.
Call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or report online.