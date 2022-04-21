Lincoln woman takes people through her chronic illness journey

A mentally ill Lincoln woman who carried out a “terrifying” attack on her own mother after arming herself with a carving knife has today (Friday) been given a seven year extended sentence by a judge.

Fiona Lewis, 41, attacked Lilette Lewis, 71, at the pensioner’s home in Laughton Way, Lincoln, after forming a delusional belief that her mother was having a relationship with her ex-boyfriend.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Lilette Lewis spent 11 days in hospital after suffering deep lacerations to her hands as she tried to fight her daughter off at the top of the stairs.

Police were called to the property shortly after 9pm on October 31, 2020, after a neighbour described hearing screaming “like from a horror film,” the court was told.

Officers found the front door locked and discovered both women covered in blood after they broke it down. The house phone had also been unplugged.

Anwar Nashashibi, prosecuting, said what had taken place was a terrifying and blood soaked attack with a carving knife, a set of step ladders and a stool.

The court heard Fiona Lewis had been staying with her mother for two to three weeks after splitting with her boyfriend.

Mr Nashashibi said Fiona Lewis had a history of mental health problems and formed a misplaced delusion that her mother was having a relationship with her ex-partner.

On the day of the attack Fiona Lewis discovered there had been an exchange of messages between her mother and her former boyfriend which were actually discussing their concerns over her deteriorating mental health.

Mr Nashashibi said Fiona Lewis took her mother’s phone after confronting her upstairs and then went back downstairs where she picked up the knife.

The court was told Lilette Lewis came to the top of the stairs and saw her daughter holding a yellow handled ten inch kitchen knife.

Mr Nashashibi said Fiona Lewis came up the stairs and sat astride her mother while trying to stab her with the knife, pushing it down towards her abdomen.

Lilette Lewis suffered deep lacerations to her hands, including a near amputation of her thumb, as she grabbed the blade in self defence, and told her daughter: “I’m not going to die like this.”

When the knife slipped free Fiona Lewis tried to strangle her mother, and then continued the attack downstairs by ramming Lilette Lewis with a step ladder and swinging at her with a stool.

The court was told Fiona Lewis had a long history of mental health problems and had previously been detained under the Mental Health Act.

She had been diagnosed with a number of mental health disorders including paranoid personality disorder and post traumatic stress disorder.

In a victim impact statement made in December 2020 Lilette Lewis admitted: “I feel such mixed emotions about what happened and what Fiona did to me.”

“As her mother I feel conflicted,” she added. “Even though she did what she did, she’s still my daughter.”

The court heard Lilette Lewis still suffers from nightmares and the injuries to her hands.

Stephen Kemp, mitigating, said it was clear that Fiona Lewis was suffering from mental health problems in the run up to her offending.

Mr Kemp told the court Fiona Lewis had been drinking alcohol on the day of the attack but there was evidence this was not a significant quantity.

She also had no previous convictions.

Fiona Lewis, formerly of Reynolds House, Turner Avenue, Lincoln, admitted wounding Lillette Lewis with intent to cause her grievous bodily harm on October 31, 2020.

Passing sentence Judge Simon Hirst said while he accepted Fiona Lewis had been diagnosed with several mental disorders, it was also clear that immediately afterwards she was fully aware she had done wrong.

The judge told Fiona Lewis: “You pushed your mother to the floor and sat astride her, trying to stab her.”

“The knife slipped out of your hand because it was slippery with blood,” Judge Hirst addded. “You then tried to strangle your mum.”

Lewis was given a jail sentence of four years and four months imprisonment and will have to serve a further three years on licence after her release from custody making a total extended sentence of seven years and four months.

Judge Hirst also made a restraining order which prevents Fiona Lewis having any future contact with her mother.

The judge told her: “You appear to have little remorse.”