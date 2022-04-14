4 hours ago

Lincolnshire set for sunny Easter Bank Holiday

Time for ice cream and beer gardens!
Could be time to sunbathe this week. | Photo: Adobe Stock

It could be time for shorts, sunglasses, ice cream and beer gardens this Easter Bank Holiday as temperatures in Lincoln soar as high as 18°C over the four-day weekend.

The Met Office is forecasting sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning on Friday, April 15. The temperature is expected to be at its highest of 18°C by around 4pm.

Saturday is also set to be sunny for most of the day and, although Sunday will be cloudy, the two days will have highs of 16°C and 15°C respectively.

Bank Holiday Monday will be cloudy with sunny intervals by early evening, so all in all it should be a fun sunshine-filled Easter.

Bank holiday weather forecast for Lincoln

Lincoln forecast for Good Friday (April 15). | Photo: Met Office

Lincoln forecast for Saturday, April 16. | Photo: Met Office

Lincoln forecast for Sunday, April 17. | Photo: Met Office

Lincoln forecast for Easter Monday, April 18. | Photo: Met Office