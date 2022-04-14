Lincolnshire set for sunny Easter Bank Holiday
Time for ice cream and beer gardens!
It could be time for shorts, sunglasses, ice cream and beer gardens this Easter Bank Holiday as temperatures in Lincoln soar as high as 18°C over the four-day weekend.
The Met Office is forecasting sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning on Friday, April 15. The temperature is expected to be at its highest of 18°C by around 4pm.
Saturday is also set to be sunny for most of the day and, although Sunday will be cloudy, the two days will have highs of 16°C and 15°C respectively.
Bank Holiday Monday will be cloudy with sunny intervals by early evening, so all in all it should be a fun sunshine-filled Easter.