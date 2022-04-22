Man, 33, arrested over Skellingthorpe shop robbery
Cash was stolen from the premises
Update at 2 pm, 22 April: We would like to thank the public and the media for their support. A 33 year old man has now been arrested on suspicion of robbery.
Original release: We were alerted this morning at 6:37 am to a report of a robbery at a shop on Gardenfield, Skellingthorpe.
We are conducting enquiries in the area.
An amount of cash was stolen.
Thankfully, no one was injured.
If you have information, call 101 with reference 47 of 22 April.
Alternatively, you can email [email protected] with the reference number above, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.