Man accused of threatening to rape women and ‘beat them to a pulp dead’
The incident happened on a train heading to Lincoln
Update – British Transport Police said on Friday afternoon a man has now been identified and officers are not looking to identify anyone else in connection with this case. The force added that the man will be going into a local station to be interviewed.
A man allegedly threatened to rape a group of women on a train and ‘beat them to a pulp dead’, claiming that someone else was coming to meet him to attack them.
The man was on-board a train from Nottingham to Lincoln when he approached a group of female passengers and began making violent threats towards them at around 9pm on Saturday, March 26. British Transport Police officers are now investigating the incident.
On April 7, British Transport Police released an image of a man who they believe may have information which could help with the investigation.
Anyone with information, or who recognises the man, is urged to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 713 of 26/03/22.
Alternatively, information can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.