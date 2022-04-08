Man charged over public order incident outside Boots
Alleged incident of verbal abuse and threatening behaviour
We have charged a 53-year-old man with three offences following an alleged incident of verbal abuse and threatening behaviour reported outside a Boots store in Sutton on Sea.
We were called to reports that a man was being verbally abused outside the store in High Street, following a parking dispute at around 9am this morning (7 April).
The offender is reported to have approached the victim inside the pharmacy. They both then left the store and went outside, where the altercation happened.
The suspect had left the scene before officers were called, but following swift work, Anthony Rogers (53), of High Street, Sutton on Sea, has been charged with two public order offences relating to using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear, or provoke unlawful violence. He was also charged with one count of possession of a controlled drug of class B (cannabis).
Rogers has been released on bail to attend court on 27 April.
Officers from the local Neighbourhood policing Team have been carrying out reassurance patrols in the area.
We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident, or captured any of it on dashcam or mobile phone to get in touch.
You can get in touch in one of the following ways:
Call 101, quoting Incident 68 of 7 April.
Email [email protected] putting “Incident 68 of 7 April” in the subject line.