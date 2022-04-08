Man charged over public order incident outside Boots

Volunteers at the Grimsby & District Branch of Cats Protection have been left scratching their heads as to why five adorable felines in their care are still waiting for someone to notice them.

Brothers Carl and Nigel are not much more than kittens and have already had a difficult start to life, coming from a multi-cat household where their welfare needs were not being met.

As a consequence, the nine-month-old siblings can be shy and reserved to begin with, and can’t go to a home with other pets or children. However, once they feel settled they loved being stroked, and have been lapping up the attention from their volunteer fosterer.

Beautiful grey Misty was given up for adoption when his elderly owner died. The five-year-old came in with three other cats, but is the only one who has so far not been homed, having lived in foster care since the beginning of the year.

Misty is used to living in a quiet household and can be shy, so will need time to settle again. If given space, she will come out of her shell and enjoys being fussed over.

Three-year-old Cleo has been the perfect mum to Lightning, who is now five months old, and they have such a close bond that they need to be homed together.

Cleo, a Tabby cat, can be bashful around strangers but Lightning is a typical kitten with bundles of energy.

All the cats that leave the care of Cats Protection are neutered, vaccinated and fully up-to-date with flea and worming treatments. Advice on settling them in their new homes is provided by dedicated volunteers.

Find out more about adopting from the Grimsby & District Branch of Cats Protection online here.

Andrew Carr, adoption team leader for the Grimsby & District Branch, said: “We are puzzled as to why these cats have not yet attracted the eyes of potential adopters, all of them would make smashing pets.

“While every effort is made to make their stays with us as comfortable as possible, it is no substitute for being in a loving home. And while these cats remain with us it means we don’t have space to bring in others that are on our growing waiting list of cats needing to be brought into care.”