Man charged after theft from Spalding building site

We’ve charged a 21-year-old man in connection with theft from a building site in Spalding earlier this week.

We were called to reports of a theft in progress on Wednesday (30th March) at 7:43pm, where five males have reportedly gained access to a building site on the junction of Carrington Road and Winsover Road.

Officers arrived on scene and subsequently arrested a 21-year-old man. Joseph Walker of Greengate Nook, Greengate Lane in Leicester was charged with theft and the theft of a motor vehicle.

He was released on bail for theft and released under investigation for the theft of a motor vehicle. Enquiries are ongoing.

It is believed a silver Kia Sorrento made off in the direction of Winsover Road when officers arrived on scene.

We are appealing for witnesses and anyone who was in the area at the time to contact us so we’re able to progress enquiries.

We are also appealing for anyone who may have captured dashcam footage of the silver Kia driving away from the scene to get in touch.

If you can help, you can contact us in one of the following ways below.