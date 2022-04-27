Man found with multiple injuries as police cordon off Lincoln alleyway

Update – Two people were arrested on suspicion of GBH, including the 34-year-old man previously mentioned by police.

Both have now been released with no further action and police are continuing with their investigation. The cordon has now been removed.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested after another male was found with multiple injuries, leading to police cordoning off an alleyway in the city centre.

Lincolnshire Police were called to Silver Street just before 2pm on Wednesday, April 27 after the injured man was found.

The nearby alleyway – St Peter At Arches – was cordoned off and police said the man is being assessed at the scene by paramedics. The cordon was still in place at 4.30pm.

Police confirmed to The Lincolnite a 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH.