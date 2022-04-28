Man wanted for domestic assault does runner from court after being allowed to wait outside

A man wanted for domestic assault and two warrants has escaped from a court hearing in Lincoln after being allowed to wait outside while his case was deliberated.

The man, who has not been named by police, was arrested on Saturday, April 23 after officers spotted and chased him through Lincoln, as he rode away on a push bike before being tackled to the ground.

The officer who tackled him suffered a cut and grazing as a result of his full-blooded tackle on the suspect, who was arrested and taken into custody ahead of a court appearance on Monday.

He appeared at court on the morning of Monday, April 25, and while the case was being decided he was granted permission to wait outside.

However, he took this opportunity to escape from the court and is on the run again as a result.

Lincoln Police has said it will make attempts to arrest the man again, with the injured officer from the previous arrest committing to finding the individual once he returns to work.