Market Deeping councillors welcome new Aldi as consultation launches

Councillors in Market Deeping have praised multi-million pound plans by supermarket giant Aldi to redevelop a part of the town.

Aldi bosses have today (Monday, April 4) launched a consultation on their proposals, which will see land off Godsey Lane redeveloped to include a modern food store and two further retail units.

The new 1,315m2 store would include 138 car parking spaces that would be free for 90 minutes.

Up to 40 full and part-time jobs will be created at the Aldi store alone.

Councillor and deputy Mayor of Market Deeping Virginia Moran said: “We are incredibly lucky that our High Street and precinct does not have empty shops for very long, we are not full of charity shops and do not have boarded up buildings that many towns suffer from.

“We cannot be complacent though, and a town centre supermarket will be a massive boost to our existing shops.

“This is an enormous investment in our lovely town and I am absolutely delighted that what started 18 months ago with an email to Aldi has resulted in this regeneration project.”

Fellow Market and West Deeping Independent Councillor Ashley Baxter said the development would “be the making of Market Deeping town centre.”

“It will raise the footfall for the many existing local independent retailers including craft shops, specialist food-shops, hairdressers [and] newsagents.

“It will probably also seal the fate of the current application for a Lidl supermarket on the edge of our town.”

Aldi said there is currently a lack of discount food store options for local residents, leaving customers no choice but to travel further afield for their weekly shopping.

Regional property director for Aldi, Richard Thompson said: “We’ve been looking for opportunities to invest in Market Deeping, prompted by the local demand identified in 2020 through our consultation on the new store in Stamford.

“Suitable town centre locations like this are hard to come by and we have an opportunity to lead wider redevelopment of the site.

“A new store in this location will help to enhance the appearance and appeal of the town centre to shoppers, retaining spending and supporting linked trips to nearby businesses.”

Residents have been invited to view the plans and provide feedback via its virtual exhibition on the dedicated project website here.

Alternately the project team can be contacted on Freephone 0800 298 7040 or by email on [email protected].

The consultation will run until Monday, April 18 2022.