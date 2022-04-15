Meet the woman bringing joy to Spalding through yoga

Dog days are over, downward dog days are here

A yoga teacher in Spalding is trying to elevate the mood of the town through her fusion of traditional Indian teachings combined with modern-day workouts.

Megan Aitken, founder of Activate With Megan, spoke to The Lincolnite Podcast about her work, how she got started as a yoga teacher, and why post-pandemic Spalding feels so ‘hostile’ compared to its former friendly nature.

Megan works out of The Zen Space, a converted house which now offers yoga and meditation classes throughout the week.

