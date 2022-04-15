Expect queues at Lincolnshire tips this Easter weekend, council says
Will you be heading to the tip this Easter weekend?
Visitors to the Household Waste Recycling Centres in Lincolnshire this Bank Holiday weekend are being told to expect queues due to increased numbers.
With many people across the county off work for an extra two days this Easter Bank Holiday, Lincolnshire County Council is anticipating a rise in visits to household waste recycling centres.
Queues are being expected at many sites in Lincolnshire, especially at tips in Lincoln, Boston and Grantham, and the council is calling for patience during the busy period.
It has been recommended residents wait until weekdays or early mornings if at all possible, when waiting times will be reduced.
All sites are open as normal this Easter weekend, as well as being open five days a week from Friday to Tuesday. For more information, visit the Lincolnshire County Council website.