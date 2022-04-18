One Lincolnshire golf club named among best ‘hidden gem’ courses in UK

The course celebrates 100 years in 2022, as well

Market Rasen Golf Club has been named in a list of 100 hidden gems across the country, and is the only one in Lincolnshire to feature.

The list was curated by Golf Monthly and included Market Rasen Golf Club in its ‘hidden gems’ list. Golf Monthly described the England Golf Championsship venue as a “Lincolnshire gem with a mix of heathland and tree-lined holes”.

It is a real year for celebration for the golf club, which celebrates the centenary of its course in 2022, marking 100 years since it moved from the other side of Market Rasen to its present site. The golf club itself celebrated a century in Market Rasen in 2012.

The par 71 course spans across 6,249 yards, and it costs anywhere between £26 and £50 for a round of 18 holes.

A spokesperson for the golf club told The Lincolnite: “We are very excited and proud to have chosen to be amongst the 100 hidden gems and to be the only golf club in Lincolnshire to have been chosen.

“The greens are second to none, tirelessly worked on by the talented head greenskeeper and his loyal team.”

Construction is currently under way for a refurbishment of the clubhouse lounge, with plans for new sliding doors and decking to create an outside area to attract more visitors and diners.

For more information and to find out how to become a member at the club, visit the Market Rasen Golf Club website.