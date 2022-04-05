13 seconds ago

Overnight road closures continue on Lincoln university bridge

For road resurfacing works

The road closure was scheduled to last three nights from April 4. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Drivers in Lincoln may face delays due to overnight resurfacing works on the university bridge in Lincoln this week.

Signage on Brayford Way says that delays are possible during the period of the road closure between 7pm and 6am.

The works began on Brayford Way on Monday, April 4 and are scheduled to last for three nights, but according to one.network it could remain in place until Friday, April 8.

Emergency access will be maintained at all times during the works.