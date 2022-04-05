Overnight road closures continue on Lincoln university bridge
For road resurfacing works
Drivers in Lincoln may face delays due to overnight resurfacing works on the university bridge in Lincoln this week.
Signage on Brayford Way says that delays are possible during the period of the road closure between 7pm and 6am.
The works began on Brayford Way on Monday, April 4 and are scheduled to last for three nights, but according to one.network it could remain in place until Friday, April 8.
Emergency access will be maintained at all times during the works.