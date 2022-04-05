Study reveals Lincoln’s ‘favourite takeaway cuisine’

Food delivery service Just Eat has discovered Lincoln’s most popular takeaway cuisine, based on a study of local reviews.

The city is most fond of Chinese food according to the company, scoring 68.40 out of 100 in its popularity ranking.

Just-eat.co.uk commissioned analysis of over 10 million restaurant reviews in the UK.

Each gastronomy was awarded a popularity score out of 100 based on the positive sentiments surrounding each food genre, ultimately uncovering the most popular cuisine across the UK.

Chinese food was the most popular takeaway type in the East Midlands with a score of 62.1/100.

Mexican and Italian were most popular in the North and the overall UK favourite food was Italian.

In Lincoln, British food come in second place (62.47/100). However, when it comes to the most popular dishes, the chicken korma comes out as Lincoln’s most popular dish with a popularity score of 99.20/100, 85% more popular than British classic, toad in the hole (53.30/100)!