Police call off search for ‘person stuck in Fishtoft marsh’

Officers found no sign of anyone in trouble

Lincolnshire Police have called off an extensive search for a person reported to have got into difficulties in a marsh at Fishtoft near Boston.

The two-hour operation, around the pumping station at Hobble Bank, was called off at 11.30pm last night after officers found no sign of anyone in trouble.

The police drone team and Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue’s water search team were employed during the search, assisted by the National Police Air Service helicopter.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “We have found no sign of any member of the public experiencing difficulties in the mud/marsh area, or in distress.”

The search began after a report at 8.53pm that a member of the public may have got into difficulties in the mud at the marsh area.

Anyone who has information about the incident should call police on 101, quoting reference 416 of April 17.