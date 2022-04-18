Council’s Bank Holiday mask message falls on deaf ears at Lincolnshire coast
Most people enjoyed the weekend sunshine without covering up
Visitors to the Lincolnshire coast over the Bank Holiday weekend rejected a plea by East Lindsey District Council to wear a face mask in crowded spaces.
The district council, which covers the Skegness area, had called for visitors to observe social distancing and wear a face mask in crowded places, almost three months on from restrictions being lifted.
The plea made national headlines, with the council saying cases were still high in the community, but only a handful of people chose to cover up – most took the chance to enjoy the sunny weather without wearing a face covering.