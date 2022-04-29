Queues expected at Lincolnshire tips for busy bank holiday weekend

Lincolnshire County Council is warning residents considering a May Day bank holiday clear-out this weekend to expect queues.

The authority said bank holiday weekends often see more people bringing their waste and recycling to the region’s tips as they use the extra day off to carry out gardening or a bit of spring cleaning.

Queues can build up particularly at the main centres such as Lincoln, Boston and Grantham and councils are asking residents to bear with them.

Councillor Daniel McNally, executive member for waste at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Bank holiday weekends are always busy at household waste recycling centres.

“If your visit can wait, it might be a good idea to come at a quieter time, like an early morning or a weekday.

“We are open as normal this weekend, including bank holiday Monday, so if you’re coming along, please bear with us.

“We know you don’t want to spend your weekend in a queue; our crews on site work hard to get people in as quickly as possible and keep traffic moving.

“Thank you for your patience.”