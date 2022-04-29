Prince Charles visiting Lincolnshire today

The heir to the throne will be at RAF Cranwell

HRH The Prince of Wales will be visiting Lincolnshire today for a special parade at RAF Cranwell.

The senior royal will be overseeing a parade of 600 aviators who graduated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s not the first time Prince Charles has visited the RAF base – he was last there in 2020 for a socially-distanced graduation ceremony for officers, and in 2008 watched his own son Prince William pass out.

Today’s event will see around 1,500 guests watch the parade, which is set to include a fly past over the college if weather conditions allow.

As per tradition, the aviators will be inspected, this time by Prince Charles, and the future king is also due to make a speech at the event.

Prince Charles is himself a Cranwell graduate, gaining his pilot’s wings in 1971, before going on to become Marshal of the RAF in 2012, the highest rank in the British Royal Air Force.