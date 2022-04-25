Red Arrows flying to Croatia and Greece for Exercise Springhawk
Ahead of the new display season
The final phase of the Red Arrows pre-season training – Exercise Springhawk – is now under way as the iconic team prepare for their new 2022 display for audiences at home and overseas this season.
Last week, the Red Arrows transited to Croatia for the initial part of the focussed preparation and planning, and it is the first time the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team has carried out Exercise Springhawk in the country.
After a week in Croatia, the Red Arrows will then move to Greece for the second part of Exercise Springhawk.
The below images taken by Circus 10 and Red Arrows photographer SAC Abigail Drewett show the jets heading to Croatia.
Earlier this year, the locations and events across the UK that the Red Arrows will appear at were revealed.
The Red Arrows are currently based at RAF Scampton, but are expected to move to their new home at RAF Waddington later this year.