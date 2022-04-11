Rugby Report: Cowe hat-trick leads Lincoln to victory

Grant Cowe grabbed a second-half hat-trick of tries as Lincoln’s 1st XV bounced back to winning ways in style with a 59-12 victory against Loughborough in their final home league game of the season.

Harry Marks crossed for two tries and Jake Keeton, Olly Stringer, Josh White, and Ben Crowe each scored one, while Louie Cooke successfully kicked seven conversions.

The result means that Lincoln have now won eight of their last nine matches in all competitions.

The nine-try victory was a fitting result for head coach Simon Green and director of rugby Ross Tarnowski in their last home game in charge of the first team.

Once again the hard work of the duo, alongside their fellow coaches Dougie Gordon and Paul Clarke, led Lincoln to victory.

Lincoln’s 1st XV will return to action with a trip to Scunthorpe in the Northern Final of the Lincolnshire Cup on April 20.

The Red & Greens will then travel to face local rivals Market Rasen in their last league game of the season in Midlands Two East (North).

Lincoln Imps XV battled hard and pushed their Nottinghamshire opponents all the way in a narrow 33-29 home defeat against West Bridgford.

Brandon Hogan, Josh Holiday, and Ollie Keen were all among the try scorers for Lincoln.

Jack Randell kicked two conversions for Lincoln to leave captain George Pomfret feeling proud, despite the result, after a “great squad effort”.

Lincoln Ladies player, and the club’s first ever female chairperson, Jodie Hill was announced as the ‘Unsung Hero’ at the RFU’s Honda Volunteer of the Year 2022.

The club’s director of rugby Ross Tarnowski, along with Kerri Arlando from Kesteven Ladies, was nominated in the same category at the awards, which celebrates volunteers across the sport and their achievements and efforts over the past 12 months.

Jodie has now been invited to Twickenham as a national finalist for an award’s ceremony in September and she said she is “so happy to be part of the Lincoln Rugby Club family”.

Gainsborough Ladies head coach Martin Roberts, who also coaches in his club’s junior section, was proud to receive the ‘Beyond Rugby: Connecting the Community’ award.

He said: “I’d like to thank all the people that nominated me and it’s the ladies and the kids that make volunteering a pleasure. Seeing not only rugby skills developing, but also friendships, is amazing.”

Meanwhile, in the Women’s NC 2 North (East) Scunthorpe battled hard as their league season ended in a 31-17 defeat at Ryton.

Harriet Burniston, Sophie Bullass, and Cassie Milestone all scored tries for Scunthorpe, with the latter also adding one conversion.

Captain Becky Clark said it was a “massive big effort in the last game”.

Boston Ladies’ development XV played their first ever match at Mansfield and, although it ended in a 17-7 defeat, there were several positives for the Lincolnshire side including the chance to give game time to some newer players.

Charlotte Daubney put in a real captain’s performance and flanker Lycia Elston also put in a strong display, as well as kicking a conversion.

Boston’s try was scored by Ebony Harker and coach Shaun Turl said he was proud of all of his players who “represented Boston superbly and supported each other”.

Stamford Women claimed a 43-26 home victory against Market Harborough and the Lincolnshire side said “rugby’s core values shone throughout the match”.

Other Results – Men’s Rugby

In the Midlands Premier, Dave Garbutt crossed for two tries as Scunthorpe were involved in a high-scoring 68-41 defeat away against Broadstreet.

Jake McKay, Josh Lugsden, and Ben Hyde each scored a try apiece, while Scunthorpe were also awarded a penalty try.

The remaining points for Tim Robinson’s side came via the boot of Hyde, who kicked four conversions and one penalty.

In Midlands Two East (North), Connor Janney was proud to captain Market Rasen & Louth’s 1st XV for the first time, despite the result ending in a 34-10 defeat at Ilkeston.

Ben Keat crossed for a try on his first team debut, with Rasen’s other five-pointer being scored by Andrew Elton.

The match also saw captain George Grant come through unscathed after playing 30 minutes on his comeback from injury.

In Midlands Two East (South), Stamford conceded their away match so opponents Leicester Forest were awarded with a home walkover.

It was an all Lincolnshire clash in Midlands Three East (North) as Boston secured a 57-18 home victory against Grimsby.

Jaron Cowern and Rowan Mason crossed for two tries apiece for Boston, while club captain Luke Fowler, Jack Wright, Rob Borley, and Ross Noble each scored one.

Boston were also awarded a penalty try and Matt Bray kicked five conversions.

Jordan Nuttall and Luke Chaplin both scored tries for Grimsby.

Grimsby’s remaining points came via the boot of Jess Matthews, who kicked one conversion and two penalties.

Kesteven have been fighting for second place for a large part of the season, but are now fourth after enduring a difficult afternoon in a 71-5 defeat at Birstall.

In Midlands Three East (South), a try from Josh Lynch helped Bourne to a narrow 10-8 home victory against Stewarts & Lloyds.

Sam Evison kicked a conversion and one penalty to ensure a 16th league victory of the season for Bourne.

Spalding had a tough match away against Daventry, which ended in a 43-12 defeat for the Lincolnshire side.

In Midlands Four East (North), Cleethorpes were awarded a home walkover against North Hykeham.

Deepings refused to give up and battled hard throughout in a 57-0 defeat away against Northampton BBOB.

Second Row Kameron Smith was named as Deepings’ man-of-the-match as chosen by captain Lewis Cannell.

Stamford College Old Boys were left with no choice but to concede their match against Bedford Swifts, so their opponents were awarded with a home walkover.