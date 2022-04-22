‘The only time we talk about suicide is after it’s happened’: National support group reaches Lincoln
Andy’s Man Club speaks to The Lincolnite Podcast
While male suicide rates continue to far exceed the national average, a support group is encouraging men to open up about how they’re truly feeling.
Andy’s Man Club, founded in 2016 and now with more than 90 locations, is a free peer-to-peer support group “for men who have either been through a storm, are currently going through a storm, or have a storm brewing in life”.
The latest data published by Samaritans shows the male suicide rate in the United Kingdom is more than three times higher than the female rate. It also shows the bracket of men aged 45 to 49 has the highest suicide rate in the country, at 23.8 suicides per 100,000 (against a national average of 10 per 100,000).
The Lincoln branch of Andy’s Man Club meets weekly at the LNER Football Stadium, and has gone from strength to strength since opening, with many men coming through the door each week to speak openly about their feelings in an understanding and non-judgemental arena.
For more information about Andy’s Man Club, visit their website.
Subscribe free to The Lincolnite Podcast