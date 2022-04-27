Three youths charged after man suffers head injuries
The three teens appeared in court
Three youths have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm after a man suffered head injuries in Gainsborough.
The teenage boys, aged 15, 16, and 17 and who can’t be named for legal reasons, were arrested after we were called to the incident at Elliot Close in Gainsborough at around 12.50pm on Sunday, 17 April.
A man sustained head injuries in the incident that are not believed to be life-threatening.
The 16-year-old has been charged with GBH, assault by beating and affray.
The 15-year-old has been charged with GBH, two counts of assault by beating and criminal damage.
And the 17-year-old has been charged with GBH, assault by beating and criminal damage.
They were all remanded for court.
The 16-year-old was heard at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Tuesday, 26 April, and has been remanded into the care of the local authority.
He also has an electronically monitored curfew, restrictions on where he can go and who he can contact.
Enquiries are still ongoing regarding anti-social behaviour in Gainsborough, and we would appeal for anybody with any information to contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.
Alternatively, report it directly to a member of the neighbourhood policing team.