Tillbridge lane closed after serious early morning crash
Police said the road will be closed for several hours
A section of Tilllbridge Lane, north of Lincoln has been closed in both directions due to a serious collision.
The crash happened in the early hours of Wednesday, April 13 on the A1500 near to RAF Scampton.
A closure was put in place at around 5am from the B1241 Saxilby Road to B1398 Middle Street.
Lincolnshire Police’s Force Control Room posted on social media that the road was expected to be used for some significant time.
Road Closed: Due to a serious RTC the A1500 Till bridge lane is currently closed and will be for some significant time. There are closures in place at Sturton By Stow, RAF Scampton viewpoint and the roundabout to the A15. Please avoid the area where possible. ^MB pic.twitter.com/VqRPEDmtBv
At the time of writing, it is not clear how many vehicles were involved, or if there were any casualties.
The Lincolnite has made enquiries with Lincolnshire Police and this story will be updated as soon as more information is available.