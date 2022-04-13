9 hours ago

Tillbridge lane closed after serious early morning crash

Police said the road will be closed for several hours

The road is expected to be closed for some time. | Photo: Google

A section of Tilllbridge Lane, north of Lincoln has been closed in both directions due to a serious collision.

The crash happened in the early hours of Wednesday, April 13 on the A1500 near to RAF Scampton.

A closure was put in place at around 5am from the B1241 Saxilby Road to B1398 Middle Street.

Lincolnshire Police’s Force Control Room posted on social media that the road was expected to be used for some significant time.

At the time of writing, it is not clear how many vehicles were involved, or if there were any casualties.

The Lincolnite has made enquiries with Lincolnshire Police and this story will be updated as soon as more information is available.