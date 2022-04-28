Trial date set as Lincoln man denies multiple rape charges
A Lincoln man will face trial next year after he denied charges of rape and child cruelty.
Edward Beisly, 37, of Barkston Gardens, Lincoln, is charged with seven counts of rape of a woman aged 16 years or over.
A seventh charge was added since previous reports of the case against him.
He also faces two charges of child cruelty and a single count of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour.
Beisly enteted not guilty pleas to all ten offences when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.
All the offences are alleged to have happened between May 2013 and May 2017.
Judge John Pini QC adjourned the case for a trial at Lincoln Crown Court on February 6 next year.
The trial is expected to last five days.
Beisly was granted unconditional bail until his trial.