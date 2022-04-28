Two released after man found injured in Lincoln

The man’s injuries are not believed to be serious

Two men arrested on suspicion of GBH, including one aged 34, have been released with no further action after another male was found with multiple injuries in Lincoln.

Lincolnshire Police were called to Silver Street at around 2pm on Wednesday, April 27 after the injured man was found. The nearby alleyway – St Peter At Arches – was cordoned off and police before the cordon was removed in the evening.

Police told The Lincolnite on Thursday the man’s injuries are not believed to be serious.

The force are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and are asking anyone with information to get in touch.

Eyewitnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident number 203 of April 27.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.