UK’s longest serving lollipop lady, 85, retires after 57 years serving Lincolnshire

The longest-serving lollipop lady in the entire United Kingdom has worked her final shift in Cleethorpes today, bringing to an end a 57-year career.

Beryl Quantrill, 85, has been helping children in North East Lincolnshire safely cross the road since 1964, when she started working as a school crossing patrol at Barcroft School, for Grimsby Borough Police.

She was stationed there for 12 years before moving to Queen Mary Avenue Infant and Nursery School in Cleethorpes, where she has served the community for an incredible 45 years.

Beryl is well known by the local families, helping three generations of children cross the road, and the country’s oldest lollipop lady is finally hanging up her hi-vis.

To mark her retirement, current employers EQUANS will hold a presentation and lunch at the Innovation Centre in Grimsby on Thursday, April 7, and students at Queen Mary Avenue have been passing on their good wishes, as well as arranging a special concert in the school.

She has received a number of awards for her community service over the years, including being invited to the Queen’s Garden Party twice and doing the Christmas lights switch on with Santa at Freshney Place.

Beryl said: “I love the job. I truly believe the reason I am so fit and healthy at my age is because I have spent so much time out and about and walking to work.

“I’m touched by all of the comments and well-wishes that I’ve received. I’ve helped several generations of some families over the years, and I’ve always looked forward to seeing the children every day. I will miss going to school and seeing the kids.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the other school crossing patrols before I retire. There are a couple I have seen almost every day so it will be nice to say goodbye properly before spending my retirement relaxing and seeing more of my children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.”