Violent burglar attacked woman celebrating Mother’s Day with family
A violent offender has been sentenced to five years in prison after he was charged with two assaults and a burglary.
Nathan Waterman (33) appeared at Grimsby Crown Court on Friday (1 April) for sentencing after pleading guilty to the offences at an earlier hearing.
The court heard how Waterman barged his way into a stranger’s property on Lord Street, Grimsby, on Sunday 14 March 2021.
Waterman demanded drugs from the occupant, who was spending Mother’s Day with her family. The defendant then assaulted the woman by hitting her head against the wall and kicking her.
Minutes later, Waterman gained entry to another property on Lord Street and punched the male occupant before brandishing a knife.
Officer in the case PC Emma McLauchlan said: “This dangerous man’s actions terrified the residents of both houses, including two young children.
“I am pleased that Waterman has been served a custodial sentence and that he will also serve two additional years on licence. Hopefully his time behind bars will provide his victims with some comfort that justice has now been served.”
Summing up, Judge Michael Fanning described the attacks as “brutal and random”.