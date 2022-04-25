Wind turbine goes up in flames and ‘falls to ground’ near Crowland

Crews from Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire attended a blaze involving the motor and the blades of a 100-metre tall wind turbine near Crowland.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue sent crews from Crowland and Deeping to the scene of the fire off French Drove in Thorney at 5.44pm on Sunday, April 24.

All residents were advised to keep their windows closed while the fire was being dealt with. The incident was later passed to a crew from Dogsthorpe.

Eyewitness Ben Hamilton told The Lincolnite: “We were on our way home and saw it from a distance. I had a set of binoculars in my car which I used with my iPhone to record. There were a number of fire engines I could see which I guess were at the entrance to the track where the turbines are.

“The fire seemed to be at the back to start with then spread to the front. Two of the blades caught fire but did go out. The nose was completely on fire and eventually fell to the ground. The mast was burning and what I guess is the outer panels also fell to the ground.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental. The fire involved the motor and the blades. There were no injuries.”