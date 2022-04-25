Rugby Report: Lincoln end season with derby win

Wins for Kesteven, Grimsby, Gainsborough and Hykeham too

Lincoln’s 1st XV finished in the top half of the table in Midlands Two East (North) after two tries from Jake Keeton helped them to a 31-17 victory away against local rivals Market Rasen & Louth.

Captain Lewis Wilson, Harry Marks and former Rasen player Josh White also scored tries for sixth-placed Lincoln.

Louie Cooke successfully kicked three conversions to complete a fine afternoon for Lincoln.

Tom Stephens, Will Wood and Joe McDonnell all scored tries for Market Rasen, who finished ninth in the league, while Eddie Nicholls kicked one conversion.

The match also saw a final appearance for Jim Calveley who has been a great servant for Lincoln since joining the club at the age of five.

Two members of Lincoln’s coaching team –Simon Green and Ross Tarnowski – will now step down and take on new roles at the club.

Brian Kelly, who led Lincoln Ladies to the league title, will take over the reins as head coach of the men’s 1st XV for the 2022/23 season.

Lincoln’s Under-14s won the NLD Shield after a hard-fought 14-5 victory against Kesteven.

Captain Jack Coles-Mapleston crossed for a try and kicked two conversions, while Lincoln’s other five-pointer was scored by Finn Clements.

Kesteven’s try was scored by Riley Dickinson.

Scunthorpe and Market Rasen & Louth contested the Under-16s NLD Plate Final at Newark. Market Rasen won 29-10.

Other Results

Captain Tom Foster made his 500th league appearance for Scunthorpe as they ended their Midlands Premier campaign eighth in the table after a 46-22 home defeat against Bromsgrove.

Oli Cole, Joey Mowbray, Nicky Dyson and Ethan Heath-Drury all scored tries for Scunthorpe, while Josh Lugsden added one conversion.

Scunthorpe’s attention will now turn to next month’s Lincolnshire Cup Final against Stamford after last week’s 38-14 victory against Lincoln in the Northern Final, which included two tries for Foster.

In Midlands Two East (South), Stamford finished ninth after a 32-24 home defeat against Long Buckby.

There was an all-Lincolnshire clash in Midlands Three East (North) as Kesteven survived a second-half fightback from Boston to secure a narrow 23-20 home win.

Tries from Jack Palin and Will Walker, along with two conversions and three penalties from Joe Raddings, given the hosts a commanding 23-0 lead.

Boston refused to give up and scored 20 points without reply in the second half to secure a losing bonus point, including two tries from Mason Coulam.

Jaron Cowern and Lewis Eldin also scored tries for Boston who ended their first season in the division in fifth position, while Kesteven finished one place higher in fourth.

Lewis Newsum crossed for a hat-trick of tries as seventh-placed Grimsby claimed an emphatic 79-5 win against East Retford.

Luke Chaplin and Evan Picking grabbed two tries apiece, while Mike Vankampen, Jordan Nuttall, Jak Pickford, Allan Oliver, Chris Moore, and Jess Matthews each scored one. Matthews also slotted over seven conversions.

Before the match a minute’s applause was held in memory of three much-loved players who recently died, including two from Grimsby – former club captain and junior coach Mark Rendall-Tyrrell, and ex-player Tim Lansley-Hogg.

Grimsby’s 2nd XV were also in action as Josh Rose and Callum Williams crossed for two tries apiece in a 37-12 home win against East Retford.

Adam Edwards, Lee Burke, and Matt Searle each scored one try, with the latter also adding one conversion.

In Midlands Three East (South), Harry Thornburn and Jamie Colangelo both scored tries, and JJ Roberts kicked two conversions, as Bourne lost 49-14 away against league champions Stockwood Park.

Bourne finished the season in third place after winning 16 of their 22 matches.

Spalding, who finished 11th, pushed second-placed Dunstablians all the way in a 27-19 home defeat.

Harry Brown, Jack Patrick and George Brown all scored tries for Spalding, with Conall Mason adding two conversions.

In Midlands Four East (North), Kieron Smythe crossed for a hat-trick of tries as champions Gainsborough ended their league campaign in style with a 61-5 home victory against Worksop.

Brad Beresford and Chris Mangan both grabbed two tries, while Ben Watson and Ben day each scored one.

Beresford also kicked seven conversions and Tudor Roberts added one.

Before the match there was a minute’s applause held in memory of Gainsborough’s former chairman and club stalwart Anthony Goude who recently passed away.

North Hykeham finished the season in third after a hard-fought 14-12 home victory against league runners-up Sleaford.

Jon Watson and Leo Cross both scored tries for North Hykeham with Dan Green adding two conversions.

The match also saw captain Ross O’Loughlin stand down from his role after three years and he said he was “proud of the lads’ performance and grit”.

Leon Stobart and captain Dan Mackie scored the tries for Sleaford.

Mackie also added one conversion in a match settled by just two points.

Cleethorpes were not in league action but they hosted touring Staffordshire side Whittington in a friendly and came out on top with a 55-22 victory.

Isaac Machon grabbed two tries and captain Oli Nance, Luke Thornton, Sam Norris, Jon Wools, Dan McDaid, and debutants Morgan Adams and Lewis Southern, each scored one. Daz Spreadbury kicked five.

In Midlands Four East (South), sixth-placed Stamford College Old Boys had a mixed week after securing their place in a cup final but also losing 29-13 at home against unbeaten league leaders Biggleswade.

Liam Greenslade scored a try for the hosts and captain Haydn Johns added one conversion and two penalties in Saturday’s defeat.

Earlier in the week, Stamford College Old Boys secured their place in the Lincolnshire Plate Final with a hard-fought 7-0 win over Sleaford on Wednesday night.

Callum Fraser scored the only try of the game, which was converted by Johns.

Deepings, who still have a cup final to look forward to next month, finished seventh in Midlands Four East (South) after a high-scoring 52-40 defeat away against St Neots.

Dan Bancroft grabbed two tries for Deepings and Lance Charity, Luke Whitby, Steve Corrigan, and Ciaran Thompson each scored one. Chris Owen added five conversions.

Deepings’ Under-16s showed a lot of determination in a battling 29-22 home defeat against fellow Lincolnshire side Spalding.

Lewis Doughty grabbed a brace of tries for Spalding, while Sam Parker, Chris Allen, and Arlandas Ananjevas each scored one, and James Holland kicked two conversions.

Toby Musson crossed for two tries for Deepings and Daniel Forman and Haval Gonera each scored one, while Joe Williams added one conversion.