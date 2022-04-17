Woman found with serious head injury after Grimsby assault
Police attended Milton Street in Grimsby following an incident that we were called to shortly after midnight on Saturday 16 April 2022.
The incident was reported to us as an assault in the street. When officers arrived at the scene, a woman with a serious head injury was found outside a house on Milton Street.
The woman has been taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries, where she remains in serious condition.
We have arrested two men in connection with the incident and our enquiries are ongoing.
Detective Superintendent Matt Hutchinson said, “We believe this to be an isolated incident and two people have already been arrested as part of the investigation.
“Local residents will see an increased police presence in the Milton Street area today as we conduct our investigations into what has happened. Officers at the scene are also there to provide recurrence the community, if anyone has any concerns or issues then please speak to one of the officers.
“Incidents of this nature are distressing for the local community and I would appeal for anyone who has information that would help with our enquiries to call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 0003 of 16 April 2022.”