A royal affair as Lincolnshire Show returns with Platinum Jubilee theme

The Lincolnshire Show, our county’s flagship event, will make a grand return this June with a royal purple theme to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Taking place for the first time since 2019 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lincolnshire Show is set to welcome more than 60,000 visitors on June 22 and 23, with a jam-packed timetable of exciting activities.

The theme for this year is royal purple, in tribute of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee this year, with attractions old and new for all the family across the Lincolnshire Showground. Tickets are available from the website, costing £22 for adults and £7 for children.

It is the 137th Lincolnshire Show, and a street party atmosphere will be created on site with purple bunting, a special stage for performances from local community groups, flypasts from a Hurricane and a Spitfire, and the return of the RAF Falcons – the parachute display team.

The big new attraction in the Main Ring for 2022 will be Atkinson Action Horses, which are often featured in major TV and film productions.

The talented steeds and their riders will provide high energy performances on both days, while there will also be showjumping, BMX displays and a closing ceremony lead by the Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue Band.

As if that wasn’t enough, the Lincolnshire Kitchen returns with live cookery demonstrations rom local chefs, as does the iconic tractor parade in the Krantz Main Ring, and there will be a poetry competition for local schoolchildren; with the winner being read out by Colin McFarlane, the famous actor who grew up in Lincoln.

Jayne Southall, CEO at the Lincolnshire Showground, said: “We cannot wait to welcome visitors back to the Lincolnshire Show for the first time in three years. We have so much to offer and be proud of as a county, with these two days every June being the best celebration of all.

“It really is a one-of-a-kind event, so we could think of nothing better than to celebrate a once-in-a-lifetime event like the Platinum Jubilee.

“The showground will feel like one big street party and will allow visitors to watch breathtaking displays, learn more about agriculture and what it has to offer, and sample the best food to come out of Lincolnshire.

“The celebrations also extend to our hospitality menus, where visitors will be able to pre book and enjoy a traditional afternoon tea while overlooking the Main Ring to catch all the action on the Thursday. Make sure you book your table soon as spaces are going fast.”