Cleethorpes arrests made by Roads Policing Unit
Our Roads Policing Unit made a number of arrests across the region yesterday (Wednesday 11 May).
A suspect vehicle was stopped in Cleethorpes at around 10.10am yesterday morning, and the driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and driving without insurance or a licence. The vehicle was also seized as a result.
Later, a car reported as stolen from an address in Hull at 10:00pm was spotted heading into Beverley. The car was recovered at 11:00pm and the driver was arrested.
Finally, the Roads Policing Unit was called to the scene of a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the A1034 just north of South Cave. On arrival, they saw a white van had come off the road.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the legal limit.