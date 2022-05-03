Biker seriously injured in B1398 Hemswell crash
Three vehicles were involved
A man in his 50s was injured after his motorbike was involved in a three-vehicle collision on the B1398 Middle Street at Hemswell.
Lincolnshire Police were called to the crash involving a van, a Ford Kuga, and a motorbike at around 11am on Monday, May 2. A road closure was in place until around 7.30pm.
Police said on Tuesday: “The rider of the bike, a man in his 50s received serious injuries. He was taken to hospital where he remains.”
Anyone with information who can assist police with their inquiries should contact 101 quoting incident number 160 of May 2.