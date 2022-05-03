Delays on A46 as police close off road due to crash
Expect long delays around the outskirts of Lincoln
The A46 southbound has been closed from Riseholme Roundabout to Carholme Roundabout due to a crash in Lincoln, causing long traffic delays.
Queues could be seen building up around the A46 Lincoln Bypass on Tuesday morning, after reports of a crash on the road heading southbound.
The road has been closed by police from the A15 Riseholme Roundabout to the A57 Saxilby Road (Carholme Roundabout), while emergency services attend the scene.
AA Traffic Maps show long delays all along the A46 surrounding the north of Lincoln, as well as in surrounding areas such as Riseholme and Nettleham.
There are also reports of slow moving traffic on the A158 Wragby Road East from Lodge Lane to A15 near Greetwell, likely as a result of the congestion on the A46.
It is unclear how many vehicles or people were involved in the crash, and there is no clear reopening time for the road.
The Lincolnite has contacted Lincolnshire Police. This is a breaking story and we will provide an update as soon as one is available.