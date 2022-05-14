Caught on camera: Theft in Skegness
Does he look familiar?
We are appealing for help to identify the man in the image in connection with the theft of a mobile phone.
On Monday 2nd May, a man described as of medium build, approximately 5ft 5 to 5ft 6 inches tall, with dark hair and a tanned complexion entered the Vapour Hub in Hildred’s Shopping Centre.
The man had allegedly placed documents over the mobile phone before leaving the premises.
If you know the identity of the man in the image, please get in touch in one of the following ways below.
By calling 101 quoting occurrence number 22000249956.
By emailing [email protected] quoting occurrence number 22000249956 in the subject line.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.