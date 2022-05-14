Red Arrows to display with seven aircraft instead of nine

Two pilots have ‘moved to other roles’ in RAF

The Red Arrows will perform mostly with seven aircraft instead of the regular nine this display season, the RAF said.

However, for national flypast events, the Reds will bring in other pilots to complete the formations.

The aerobatic team is currently in Greece for training, ahead of the display season beginning in late May. See the display timetable.

The full statement from the Red Arrows on May 14:

“Pre-season training for the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team is well underway and the Red Arrows are excited to be preparing for a summer full of great events.

“This year, the RAF Red Arrows will display with a seven-aircraft formation, rather than nine, as two of our formation pilots have moved to other roles within the RAF.

“Performing as a seven-aircraft display is something the Red Arrows often prepare for and have carried out several times in the past when a situation dictates, such as illness or aircraft availability.

“For national flypast events, it is intended that the team will consist of all nine aircraft, with experienced Red Arrows pilots completing the formation.

“The 2022 display will feature all of the same breath-taking flying, dynamic teamwork and world-class precision the millions watching always expect – combining crowd-favourite manoeuvres with new shapes.

“All of the team are hard at work, perfecting and polishing this display ahead of the season beginning in late May. We look forward to displaying the best of British in what promises to be the team’s busiest campaign since 2018.”