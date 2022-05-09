CCTV appeal after shopping and fuel theft from service station

A man in Lincoln believes he is the target of arson attacks at his home, after was started at his property for the third time in six weeks.

Bradley Wall first suffered damage to his property from what Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue believed to be a “carelessly discarded cigarette” at the end of March. It melted the corner of his conservatory roof and destroyed a nearby hedge.

Then, just two weeks later another fire broke out at the hedge by his house, which again required firefighters to assist. It was at that point that Bradley started to fear for his safety and think it may be a series of arson attacks.

On Sunday, May 8, it happened again. But this time, Bradley was more prepared. Following the second fire, he installed a camera on the roof of his house to keep an eye on any future incidents, and he caught the moment the fire started.

In the video you can see smoke plumes appear in the distance, before fire spreads into the hedges and surrounding areas. A hooded man can be seen fleeing the scene soon after the fire spreads.

Bradley told The Lincolnite: “I want whoever is doing it to feel afraid now he’s caught on camera. I’m appealing for others to check their CCTV at that time too and offering £100 if anyone manages to identify the person.

“I feel anger that someone would do this, like they don’t care about the area, the people or any damage they do. Fire kills.

“Lighting it and running away, they have no idea what could have happened. There’s a single mum with two young kids living nearby.”

Bradley’s frustrations were compounded by the fact that, despite contacting Lincolnshire Police and being told he was a priority case, he is still yet to be seen by an officer at the time of reporting.

He added: “I personally don’t think the police are doing much. Even though I was called a priority case due to the repeated arson I still haven’t seen an officer. I get they’re underfunded and understaffed and that other things come up that require immediate attention but they have the chance to help stop something bad happening.

“Local councillors have been round this morning to see the damage so it’s nice to feel there are people in positions to do something who care.”

The Lincolnite has contacted Lincolnshire Police for a comment.