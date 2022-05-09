CCTV appeal after shopping and fuel theft from service station
Police are appealing to the public
We are seeking assistance to identify the two people in the images in connection with a theft from Ancaster Services in Evenden Willoughby Road, Ancaster.
A man entered the store and made off with a basket of shopping worth around £157.
He is described as medium build, around 5ft 10 inches in height and aged between 30 and 35. He was wearing a dark coat with fur trim, dark colour hoddie, blue jeans, black shoes and a hat.
We believe he arrived in a silver Volks Wagon car, registration GM21 VUA, with a woman.
The woman filled the car with £45.23 worth of fuel before leaving the station without paying.
The woman is described of a slim build with dark hair, aged around 30 to 35 years of age and was around 5ft 2 inches in height. She was wearing a grey long sleeve top and blue jeans.
The theft happened at around 12.30pm on 9 April. If you know who the man or woman in the images are or recognise the car, please call us on 101, quoting incident 168 of 10 April.