CCTV appeal after shopping and fuel theft from service station

Police are appealing to the public
Do you recognise the two people? | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

We are seeking assistance to identify the two people in the images in connection with a theft from Ancaster Services in Evenden Willoughby Road, Ancaster.

A man entered the store and made off with a basket of shopping worth around £157.

He is described as medium build, around 5ft 10 inches in height and aged between 30 and 35. He was wearing a dark coat with fur trim, dark colour hoddie, blue jeans, black shoes and a hat.

We believe he arrived in a silver Volks Wagon car, registration GM21 VUA, with a woman.

The woman filled the car with £45.23 worth of fuel before leaving the station without paying.

The woman is described of a slim build with dark hair, aged around 30 to 35 years of age and was around 5ft 2 inches in height. She was wearing a grey long sleeve top and blue jeans.

The theft happened at around 12.30pm on 9 April. If you know who the man or woman in the images are or recognise the car, please call us on 101, quoting incident 168 of 10 April.