Appeal to find missing Lincolnshire teen
Have you seen Chloe?
We are appealing for help to find 17-year-old Chloe, who was last seen in the seen in the Burgh Le Marsh area at around 9.20am yesterday morning.
Chloe is described as white, with a slim build, 5ft 3 inches tall, long blonde straight hair. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black leggings, black coat with fluffy brown hood.
She may be in the local area, and may also have travelled to the London or Essex areas.
If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 453 of 9 May.