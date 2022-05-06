CCTV appeal over Lincoln primary school trespassing

They want to talk to the youngsters about ‘various shenanigans’

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help to identify several youngsters in relation to ‘trespass’ at a Lincoln primary school and ‘engaging in various shenanigans’.

The force posted via the Lincoln Police Facebook page earlier this week about “young gentleman” who “climbed on the roof, attempting to damage the building and one particularly disagreeable chap tried to kick the head off the panda” at Manor Leas Primary School on Hykeham Road in Lincoln.

They sent CCTV stills to local schools to try to help identify the suspects and urged the young males to talk to their parents before they did.

Lincoln Police said on Friday “you can’t say we didn’t warn you” as they posted images of youngsters and asked for the public, and hopefully parents, to help identify them.

They said: “We’d very much like to talk to the young chaps below about trespass on Manor Lea’s School and engaging in various shenanigans.

“Although to be clear none of the below are the person who attempted to assassinate the panda, we know who that is and will be doing the rounds this evening to chat to parents.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 400 of 02/05/22.